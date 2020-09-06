SUFFOLK- John Thomas Mathews "J Tom", 80, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1939 in Hertford, North Carolina to the late, Fred T. and Hazel Keaton Mathews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred T. Mathews, Jr.
J. Tom played college football at East Carolina University and was a graduate of the class of 1962. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served for four years, including one tour to Vietnam. Following his military service, J. Tom worked with his brothers and son in the automobile business and was still active until his passing. He was also an avid golfer.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Margaret Gail Mathews; son, John T. Mathews, Jr. (Robin); daughter, Blair Mathews Brinkley (Mark); brother, Dr. Robert Mathews; four grandchildren and many other family members and friends.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Horton Wreath Society, PO Box 6246, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-0246.
Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com