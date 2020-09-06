1/1
John Thomas Mathews
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SUFFOLK- John Thomas Mathews "J Tom", 80, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born on October 30, 1939 in Hertford, North Carolina to the late, Fred T. and Hazel Keaton Mathews. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Fred T. Mathews, Jr.

J. Tom played college football at East Carolina University and was a graduate of the class of 1962. He then enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served for four years, including one tour to Vietnam. Following his military service, J. Tom worked with his brothers and son in the automobile business and was still active until his passing. He was also an avid golfer.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Margaret Gail Mathews; son, John T. Mathews, Jr. (Robin); daughter, Blair Mathews Brinkley (Mark); brother, Dr. Robert Mathews; four grandchildren and many other family members and friends.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered to the Horton Wreath Society, PO Box 6246, Virginia Beach, VA 23456-0246.

Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved