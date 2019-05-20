|
John Thomas McCormick, 79, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019. He was born in Elverton, WV to the late John & Leona McCormick.John retired from the Naval Air Rework Facility. He and his wife, Sharon, operated a Jackson Hewitt franchise for many years.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon S. McCormick; 8 children, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; along with many extended relatives and friends.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with burial following at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019