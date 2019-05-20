Home

John Thomas McCormick

John Thomas McCormick Obituary
John Thomas McCormick, 79, went to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019. He was born in Elverton, WV to the late John & Leona McCormick.John retired from the Naval Air Rework Facility. He and his wife, Sharon, operated a Jackson Hewitt franchise for many years.Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 52 years, Sharon S. McCormick; 8 children, 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; along with many extended relatives and friends.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 with burial following at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. A full obituary and condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 20, 2019
