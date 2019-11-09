|
John Thomas McGurn, 75, of Virginia Beach, Virginia sadly passed away on November 7, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and complications related to a recent fall. He was born in Rhode Island, on February 13, 1944, son of the late Andrew and Mary McGurn and predeceased by his beloved wife Sharon Lynn McGurn.
John had served in the US Navy and retired from the Virginia Beach Schools Systems after twenty years of dedicated service. He was an avid sports fan and a lifelong New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox supporter. He was a true tradesman, who had enjoyed wood working and tinkering around with home improvement projects prior to his decline in health. He also had a "sweet tooth" and loved his candy. John thoroughly enjoyed listening to his Motown music and playing his drum set.
John is survived by his children, John McGurn, Jr., Timothy McGurn, Thomas McGurn and his wife Lauren, and Andrew McGurn who reside in Rhode Island and Christina Boyd and her husband Fred as well as Irene Correia and her husband James of Virginia and his sister Elaine Forcier and her husband William of Arizona. He was also blessed to have seven grandchildren, who called him "Pop" that he also leaves behind.
John lived life, his way and will be missed.A visitation will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home, Southside Chapel, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462 on Sunday, November 10, 2019. The family will begin receiving visitors at 1:00 p.m. with a service starting at 2:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to gather for refreshments on the site, directly following the service.
In honor of John Thomas McGurn, memorial donations can be made to the at tmcfunding.com. Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 9, 2019