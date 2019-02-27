|
John Thomas â€œJackâ€ Waldron, 68, passed away February 21, 2019. He was born to the late John and Ruth Waldron. Jack served in the Navy for four years before joining the Chesapeake Sheriffâ€™s Department in 1974 where he retired after 27 years. After retirement, Jack joined ESI in 2004 where he worked until his passing.Jack is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Barbara Waldron; children, Sean, Michelle (Anthony), and Brian; 4 grandchildren, and one great-grandson, and his sister, Patricia; as well as a host of other family and friends. The family will welcome friends and family at the Fraternal Order of Police, 110 Kempsville Rd, Chesapeake on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm for a Celebration of Life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019