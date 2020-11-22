1/1
John Victor Mallozzi
John Victor Mallozzi, 58, of Norfolk, VA passed away Sunday, November 15 surrounded by family. He is survived by his father, Joe Mallozzi (Maureen), Ambler, PA; his brothers, Joe Mallozzi (Deanna), Arizona; Anthony Mallozzi, Atlantic City, NJ; Jim Carland(Kara) Petersburg, NJ; Bill Carland, Marmora, NJ; Michael Carland, Egg Harbor Township, NJ; his Aunt Dianne Chieffo (Frank), Mays Landing, NJ; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his Mother, Doris Carland (Chieffo) and step Father, James Carland. John owned a salvage yard in Morrisville, PA before moving to Norfolk, VA and managing restaurants for mentor Ron Zoby. Prior to his passing he worked for Baylor Corporation. John was a friend to many in Downtown Norfolk and will be missed by all who knew him. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 5, 11 am at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing, NJ where he will be laid to rest at his Mother's gravesite. For condolences to the family, visit www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
