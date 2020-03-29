|
John W Salz passed away in Chesapeake VA at home in the arms of his loving wife Tina Dubois on Sunday March 22, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Norwalk CT to Edwin & MaryEllin Salz June 7, 1953. He grew up in Old Saybrook CT. He was a graduate of Old Saybrook HS, and Thames Valley Tech College as a Draftsman. He spent much of his career working on submarines in designing electrical systems which moved him around much of the country. He was a great father and soccer coach to his 2 daughters who he loved dearly, Leigh Wenslow & Emma Salz. He moved to Virginia and met his wife and both loved to ride motorcycles cross country. He put many miles on his Harley traveling to see family, friends, charity rides, and bike rallies. He lived to ride! This was his true passion.
He was predeceased by his father and his brothers; Tom and Jami, and sister Nancy.
He is survived by his wife, his 2 daughters, his mother, stepfather Harold Street, sisters & their spouses-Chris & Lance Bennett, Anne Salz, MaryEllin & James Wieckhorst, brother Tim Salz, Step son David Dubois, sister-in-law Terry Salz, Son-in-law Michael Wenslow, Emma's significant other Brandon Bement. Also he had several grandchildren; Madison, Ethan and Amelia Wenslow and Edie Salz. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. He was an amazing man and will truly be missed!
His wishes were to be cremated and when his wife passes both of their ashes will be spread across the Atlantic Ocean together for eternity. There be no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of life at a later date.
In Lieu of flowers, there is a fund me page set up in his grandchildren's name
https://www.gofundme.com/f/john-salz-memorial-fund?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 29, 2020