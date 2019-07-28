|
John Wade Chappell passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019 in his home in Norfolk, VA at the age of 80. He is survived by his wife, Catherine Mussat Chappell; daughter, Victoria Chappell Harvey and her husband, David Harvey III; brother, Donald Ellsworth Chappell; his wife, Wendy Weiler Chappell; and their daughter, Caroline Chappell Hazarian.
John was born in Norfolk, VA on February 22, 1939 and grew up in Chesapeake, VA where he graduated from Oscar Smith High School in 1957. He earned a B.S. from The University of Virginia in 1961. After graduating, John joined the U.S. Army and attained the rank of Captain.
John began his career in New York at The Chase Manhattan Bank. After leaving Chase, he advanced his career at Bache, Halsey, Stuart, and Co.; Cross & Brown Co.; Christian Broadcasting Network; Paine Webber; and Morgan Stanley. He specialized in investment banking focusing on real estate. For the past 13 years John was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Wellington Shields and Co., LLC.
John was passionate about helping others and accomplished this through The Military and Hospitaller Order of St. Lazarus of Jerusalem and Kips Bay Boys & Girls Club. He was instrumental in forming The Committee to Save St. Bartholomewâ€™s Church in New York City in the late 1970s.
John gave back to the community he loved by serving as a Commissioner for the Transportation Safety Commission and South Norfolk Revitalization Commission for the City of Chesapeake. He also served as Transportation Chairman for the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce.
John was a member of the St. Georgeâ€™s Society of New York, the South Norfolk Ruritan Club, the Atlantic Masonic Lodge #2 AF&AM, and the Norfolk Yacht & Country Club.
A private family burial will take place at Rosewood Memorial Park. A celebration of life memorial service will be held at St. Paulâ€™s Episcopal Church Norfolk, VA on August 26, 2019 at 2 p.m. where John has been a long-time and devoted member. In lieu of flowers an account has been formed with Operation Blessingâ€™s Living Water Program to build a well in Johnâ€™s honor to help those without access to clean water. ob.org/johnchappell To leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 28, 2019