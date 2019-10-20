|
|
John W. Newsome, 85, of Satellite Beach, FL passed away on September 26, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida.
John was born May 13, 1934 in Norfolk, VA, where he graduated from Matthew Fontaine Maury High School and attended Virginia Polytechnic Institute prior to joining the United States Air Force in 1957 to become a pilot. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, served in the Strategic Air Command, and retired in 1976 after 20 years of service. He then completed his Bachelor's Science degree from Rollins College in Winter Park, FL, before becoming a Launch Pad Safety Officer at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station supporting various rocket launches before completely retiring 1994. John was an accomplished hunter and sportsman in his youth and later enjoyed boating in Melbourne. His true joy was cruising the world with his wife, Joanne.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joanne (Virgili) Newsome and their three children Karen (Newsome) Knowlton (Melbourne Beach, FL), Jon W. Newsome (St. Petersburg, FL), and William M. Newsome (Del Ray Beach, FL) and five grandchildren. John was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert William and Bertha (Saintsing) Newsome of Norfolk, VA, and his sister Gloria (Newsome) Pruitt.
John will be interred on November 4, 2019 at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either The Air Force Aid Society (https://afas.org/) or the Fisher House (https://www.fisherhouse.org/)
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019