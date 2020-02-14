|
|
PORTSMOUTH - John Wayne Clark, 84, of the 3900 block of Griffin St. passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in his home. He was born on June 8, 1935 in North Carolina to the late John and Stella Clark; and retired as an auto mechanic from Don Comer Ford in Portsmouth.
He is survived by his companion of 34 years, Glenna V. Lowe; three daughters, Shirley Crab, Patty Greene and Sharon Dozier; two sons, John and Jimmie Clark; two step children, Diann Martin and Randy Lowe; a sister, Edna Phillips; a brother, David Clark; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank Medi-Hospice for all their care and support.
A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 - 7 PM.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020