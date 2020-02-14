The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wayne Clark


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wayne Clark Obituary
PORTSMOUTH - John Wayne Clark, 84, of the 3900 block of Griffin St. passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in his home. He was born on June 8, 1935 in North Carolina to the late John and Stella Clark; and retired as an auto mechanic from Don Comer Ford in Portsmouth.

He is survived by his companion of 34 years, Glenna V. Lowe; three daughters, Shirley Crab, Patty Greene and Sharon Dozier; two sons, John and Jimmie Clark; two step children, Diann Martin and Randy Lowe; a sister, Edna Phillips; a brother, David Clark; seven grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Medi-Hospice for all their care and support.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 - 7 PM.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -