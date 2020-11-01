1/
John Wayne Mangum
John Wayne Mangum, 79, went home to his Lord and Savior on Monday, October 26, 2020. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late John and Mary Mangum. He was a proud U.S. Coast Guard veteran and a member of Liberty Christian Fellowship. He was employed by both Cherry Carpet and David Dean's Flooring. He is predeceased by his sister, Nancy Hankins.

He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria W. Mangum; two daughters Kristen M. LeSueur and husband Kenny and Stacey M. Davis and husband John; a son, Jonathan M. Mangum and wife Ivy; ten grandchildren, Chandler, Hunter, Madison, Hailey, Max, Chelsea, Morgan, Micah, Ian and Nicole; a niece, Jean S. Brackins and husband Brian; and a nephew, Timothy W. Hankins and wife Pam.

A funeral service will be held 11 AM Friday, November 6, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel by the Rev. Howard W. Wilson, Jr. Burial will follow in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6 - 8 PM.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home- Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Memories & Condolences
October 31, 2020
June and I worked together at Western Branch Primary for a long time. She was the very best!!!! Always smiling and a wonderful person to work with children. I will remember her with love.Anne Barbour Schwab
Anne Barbour Schwab
Friend
