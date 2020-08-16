John Wayne Topolski, 56, died unexpectedly in his sleep on August 10, 2020 while living in Siem Reap, Cambodia, with his girlfriend Thea Prom and their son David. John was born in Norfolk, VA on March 12, 1964, and lived most of his life in Hampton Roads, when not deployed during his 20 years of service with the US Navy.



He enjoyed jet skiing and spending time with his family, friends, pets, and especially children of all ages, as he's always been a big kid at heart. He was always finding ways to help those in need. To those closest to him, Johnathon Wonathan Higgins Maggee was his more comical side, which always brought a smile to our faces.



He was predeceased by his parents Raymond B. and Anna C. Topolski. Left to cherish his memory are his son, David Alexander Topolski and daughters Nicole Christine Topolski and Dana MacConnell, sister, Christie Doss, and brother, Raymond B. Topolski (wife Anna), nephew Benjamin, and niece Victoria.



The funeral will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store