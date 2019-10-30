Home

John Welton "Buddy" Wicker


1929 - 2019
John Welton "Buddy" Wicker Obituary
89, passed away peacefully on October 27th, 2019. John" Buddy" was born on December 21st, 1929 in Norfolk, VA to the late John Wicker Sr., and Etta Mae Wicker. John served his country faithfully, and retired from the Air Force as a Senior Master Sergeant. After his service John owned Morton Roofing Company, where he retired from after 30 years. Besides working, John also enjoyed spending some of his free time woodworking. John is preceded in death by his siblings, Calvin Wicker and Larry "Teeny Bud" Wicker and Joyce Parron. John is also preceded in death by his son, Allan Wicker. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 35 years, Gloria Wicker and children Joe (Colletta) Wicker, Mike (Debbie) Carter, Linda (Richard) Lombard, Diana (Larry) Howell, Connie (Del) Moody, Jeanie Carter, Barbara Wheatley, sister Yvonne "Chic" Davis and brother Donald (Vivian) Wicker. John will also live on in the hearts of his many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends. A memorial service to celebrate John's life will be held at Haygood United Methodist Church, 4713 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455, on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 3:00PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Haygood United Methodist Church or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 30, 2019
