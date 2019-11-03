The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
PORTSMOUTH- John W. Smith, 75, died October 29, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was a telecommunications technician with the telephone company, and member and former president of Communication Workers of America. John was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his son, Ray Smith and wife Krista of Richmond; daughter, Kristina Magill and husband Richard of Virginia Beach; two sisters; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019
