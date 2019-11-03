|
|
PORTSMOUTH- John W. Smith, 75, died October 29, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was a telecommunications technician with the telephone company, and member and former president of Communication Workers of America. John was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his son, Ray Smith and wife Krista of Richmond; daughter, Kristina Magill and husband Richard of Virginia Beach; two sisters; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019