John Wiley Councill III, age 76, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away suddenly on August 31, 2019. He was the loving father of John Wiley (Susan) Councill IV, proud grandpa of Faye Councill, caring uncle of Chris (Lynn) Councill III and Cheryl Councill, dear brother of Chris Councill, and will also be missed by his former wife Diane J. Councill with whom he had an amicable relationship. John was a member of Masonic Lodge #589. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Wiley Councill Jr. and Esther Virginia Councill. Services are being planned for a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019