John "Jack" Willard Dye passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 152 Clarewill Ave, Upper Montclair, NJ at the age of 78 years. He was born May 11th, 1941, in Pittsburgh, PA to Willard and Marguerite Dye.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years Deborah Wells Dye, brother William Paul Dye & wife Susan Wagg Dye, sister Marguerite Jill Dye & husband Duane Finger. He also left behind his children: John Daniel Dye & wife Elizabeth Bimson Dye, Laura Elizabeth Dye, Thomas Wells Dye & wife Jennifer Bowman Dye. In addition, five beautiful grandchildren: Caitlin Elizabeth, Thomas Wells, Madeline Elizabeth, John Macaddin, and Parker James.
Jack grew up in Upper Montclair, New Jersey. He was a graduate of Montclair High School, where he ran track & field, played football, and was a member of ROTC. Jack was also awarded the highest achievement of BSA, Eagle Scout. Jack graduated from The University of New Hampshire, where he competed in track & field as a long jumper. He qualified nationally before a knee injury.
Jack was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was an Army Airborne Ranger; in addition, he served as a captain in The Core of Engineers.
Jack's lifetime passion was helping others. He was a 44-year active member of the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad and The Department of EMS. He served as captain of the competitive First Aid Team and captain of the Honor Guard. Collectively, Jack and his VBVRS teams won numerous state and international competitions. He also enjoyed teaching EMT classes at Tidewater Community College.
Services will be held in the spring, date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of John "Jack" Willard Dye to the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad at www.vbvrs.org or 740 Virginia Beach Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019