Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
John William Cox


1930 - 2019
John William Cox Obituary
John William Cox, 89, of VA Beach, VA passed away on Wed., Aug. 14, 2019. He was born on July 9, 1930 in Preston, Webster County, GA to the late Mr. Eugene Cox and Wilma Hawkins. He is also preceded in death by his daughter, Ms. Katrina Fannin. John is survived by his companion, Mrs. Helen Sellers; three daughters, Dr. Karanita Ojomo (Olatunde), Ms. Adrienne Cox and Mrs. Ava Lun (Robert); two sons, Mr. Karlton Cox and Mr. Kericke Cox (Renee); one sister, Mrs. Wilma Bradshaw; seven grand-children; eight great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held, 11:00am, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby Street, Norfolk, VA 23505. Entombment to follow at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake, VA. The viewing will be held at funeral home on Thursday, August 22, 2019.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
