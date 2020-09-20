John William Lanning, 73, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on September 15, 2020.
Johnny was born March 22, 1947 in Rome, GA. He served in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents William Frank and Ellen Lanning, his sisters Patty Holmes and Maureen Lanning.
He will be lovingly remembered by his brother, Bill (Betsy) Lanning; sister, Teri Lanning; nieces, Diana (Rob) Manipis, Maureen (Paul) Sawyer, Rosie (Bruce) Donnelly; nephews, Brian (Danielle) Lanning and Jimmy Lanning. He will also be dearly missed by his great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 21, 2020 at 10:00 am in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 East Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk VA, 23502.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations sent to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 691 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23457. You may offer your condolences and share memories at www.altmeyerfh.com
.