John William Whitehead, Jr., 88, passed away on July 27, 2020. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late John and Thelma Whitehead, Sr. John served his country in the U. S. Air Force, as a Sgt Air Traffic Controller and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a dedicated Brinks Expert and worked for the company for many years; an expert gunsman, Virginia Commonwealth DCJS Instructor, and member of the NRA. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, sailing and teaching at the gun range. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Annie Faye Whitehead, who left this world in early January.
Left to cherish his memory are two sons, one daughter and 3 Brothers-in-law, Jerry L. Hall, Howard H. Hall and his wife, Loretta, and Wilbert W. Hall and his wife, Jane; and numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
The family will receive friends Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Rosewood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Kempsville Fire and Rescue Squad. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.