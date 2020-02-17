|
|
John Worth Graham, Jr., 80, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. He was born in Raeford, NC to the late John, Sr. and Rosa Graham. John proudly served his country in the Army National Guard before marrying his next door neighbor, Janice, in 1968. His proudest moment was when he married her and her 3 boys took his name. John was the parts manager for Raeford Ford and retired as a Senior Claim Analyst after 29 years with Allstate. He loved cars! John was around or involved with them his whole life. He saw his first Charlotte race in 1960 and Richmond in 1965.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his 3 sons, Mike, Barry (Shawna), and Rick (Kim); grandchildren, Brianne, Jason (Jenn), Jessica (Joe), Alexa (Adam), and Samantha (Marc); great-grandchildren, Hunter, Bryce, Shelby, Davis, Wyatt, and Travis; sister, Rosa Ann Bass; and a host of other family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. A graveside service will be held in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be the Veterans group of your choice. Please visit www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2020