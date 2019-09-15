|
|
John Yeardley Pearson, Jr., beloved husband, father, brother, colleague, and friend, entered the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 12, 2019 in his hometown of Norfolk, Virginia, surrounded by family and loved ones.
A celebration of John's life will be held on Thursday, September 19 at 12:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk with John's friend and Pastor, Jim Wood, officiating. The family will receive condolences and share memories in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall following the ceremony.
John was born in Norfolk on July 23, 1942 to John Yeardley Pearson, Sr., and Dorothy Herbert Pearson. As a boy, John attended Norfolk Public Schools, graduating from Granby High School in 1960. John attended college at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia from 1960 to 1964, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History. John was an accomplished athlete who played football and ran track at both Granby and Washington and Lee. John holds the Washington and Lee retired school record for the 330-yard hurdles. After his school years, John remained active by playing rugby, surfing, and running. In 1964, John entered Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island and served our country in the U.S. Navy until 1968. On February 24, 1968, John married Ellen Bell Ryan of Norfolk, who remained the love of John's life until the very end. John attended the University of Virginia School of Law in Charlottesville, Virginia from 1968 to 1971 where he received his Juris Doctor and was a member of the Virginia Law Review and Order of the Coif. John had a distinguished legal career as a partner with the law firm of Willcox & Savage in Norfolk where John practiced from 1971 until his retirement in 2009. During his career, John served as Group Head of Litigation and Chair of Risk Management at Willcox & Savage, and as President of l'Anson-Hoffman American Inn of Court. John received his greatest professional honor when he was inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers. John also served the Tidewater community through his commitment to faith, family, and the arts. John was an Elder, Bible Teacher and Choir Member at the Virginia Beach Community Chapel, and a Deacon, Bible Teacher, and Choir Member at First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk. John also served as a member of the Board of Directors for Norfolk Christian Schools, the Board of Directors for The Virginia Chorale, and the Board of Trustees for Westminster Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay.
John's passion for the Lord, devotion to his family, and loyalty to his friends were unmatched. John held a deep love of music, reading, and the beach, which he shared with his wife, Ellen, and instilled in their three children. His quick-wit, bright smile, and kind demeanor made him a trusted friend and colleague and endeared him to everyone he met. As a father and husband, his unwavering commitment, affection, humor and enthusiasm for life helped establish a happy home filled with love, laughter and joy. His sparkling eyes and ebullient mirth will be sorely missed.
John is preceded in death by his father, John Yeardley Pearson, Sr., his mother, Dorothy Herbert Pearson, and his brother, William Edward Pearson.
John is survived by his wife Ellen Ryan Pearson, children Ellen Pearson Stover and husband John Matthews Stover, Nash Pearson McCutchen and husband Matthew Gwyn McCutchen, John Edward Pearson and wife Jenny Talman Pearson, sister Anne Pearson McGurn, sisters-in-law Mary Ryan (Molly) Howle and Mallory Keefe Pearson, brother-in-law John Martin McGurn, Jr., and grandchildren Ryan Matthews Stover, John Bennett Stover, Yeardley Grace Pearson, Ellen Margaret (Molly) Stover, Levi Andrew Pearson, and Leighton Edward McCutchen.
Memorials may be given to Tree of Lives - Joy Village, c/o First Presbyterian Church, 820 Colonial Avenue, Norfolk, Virginia 23507 (www.treeoflives.org).
The family of John wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the memory care unit of The Ballentine in Norfolk, and Kindred Hospice. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019