Johnnie Clyde Gray, JC, from the community of Eclipse, VA, died peacefully in his home on March 31, 2019 after a long battle with mesothelioma. He was predecease by his parents Johnnie Lee Gray and Elenor Winslow Gray and a son Barry Vincent Gray. Johnnie was a devoted husband to his wife of more than 65 years Joan M Gray until her death in November of 2018. He served in the U.S. Army serving on the front lines in Korea. Johnnie retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard as an electrician. He is also survived by his eldest son, J. Mike Gray (Paula) from Eclipse, VA, and their 4 children: Jason Gray and his son, Jaxon; Jeremiah Gray (Jennie) and their 2 children, Jacob and Jadyn; Ellie Gray Holland (Bryan) and their 2 children, Bryce and Grayson; Joshua Gray (Julie) and their daughter, Harper; 2nd son, S. Patrick Gray (Wanda) from Smithfield, VA and his son, Johnnie N. Gray; 3rd son, Barry V. Grayâ€™s children--Zachary Gray and Sarah Gray, Franklin, VA; and 4th Son, Shaun M. Gray from Eclipse, VA; daughter, Mary K. Kelly, of the home who faithfully and lovingly cared for him in these last years of his life and her children: Christopher Johnson, Theresa M. Latusa (BJ), Jessica Kelly, and Kathleen Kelly and her sons, Tristan Kemp and Lucas Oberry.A memorial service celebrating his live will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 1 PM at Baker-Foster Funeral Home, 5685 Lee Farm Lane, Suffolk VA 23435 with reception following at the funeral home.The family would like to thank the staff of Bon Secure Hospice for all their love and support while taking care Johnnie, nurse Dee Tokarski and caregiver Debra Grimes.