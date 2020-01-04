|
|
Johnny Benitez Lucero peacefully passed away at home in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by his loving family on December 29, 2019. Johnny was born on May 6, 1938 to Donata and Inocencio Lucero in Silang, Cavite, Philippines.
Johnny met the love of his life, Mercedita Blancaflor, when he was enlisted in the US Navy. Their nearly 50 year marriage brought forth three daughters, Beverly, Michelle, and Jenilee. Johnny dedicated his life to providing for his family. He retired from both the US Navy and the US Postal Service. In his spare time, he loved fishing, karaoke, listening to Elvis Presley & Frank Sinatra and watching old western movies.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife; daughters; four grandchildren, Samantha & Christian Sillari and Alexander & Isabella Ferrera; son-in-law Marc Ferrera; surviving siblings, Leticia Lucero Bermijo and Erlinda Lucero Montoya; and many beloved friends and family.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm on Wednesday, January 8th at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach. A funeral mass will be held Thursday, January 9th at 11:30am at St. Pius X Church. A graveside service will be held directly after the mass at Woodlawn Cemetary at 6329 East Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020