Johnny Dean (J.D.) Oliver, 84, passed away May 18, 2019. He was born in Craven County, Havelock, North Carolina. J. D. was a devoted husband, a loving and caring Father and Grandfather.Left to cherish his memory are his wife Jane House Oliver of 54 years, his daughter Jennifer Duley and husband Jason of Ashburn, Virginia, his daughter Michelle Stevens and husband Robert of Chesapeake, Virginia, granddaughters Kaitlin Jane and Hannah Rose Duley, Carly Grace Stevens and grandson Joshua Robert Stevens.After graduation from New Bern High School at New Bern, North Carolina, J. D. served 3 years in the US Army. He graduated in 1964 with a degree in electrical engineering from North Carolina State College and retired from the Department of Defense after 30 years of service. He devoted a lot of his time serving Christ at his churches. He is survived by his sisters Helen Freeman of Sumter, South Carolina and Greta C. Givens of Thompson Station, Tennessee.A graveside service will be conducted May 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Virginia by the Rev. Ricky Garza and son-in-law Rev. Jason Duley. The family will receive friends at the residence located at 1713 Mill Wood Way, Suffolk, Virginia. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk is serving the family. Memorial donations can be made to HillCrest Baptist Church on Holland Road, Suffolk, Virginia. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019