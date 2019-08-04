|
|
Johnny, 72, passed July 30 after a long battle with cancer. Johnny was born in Chester, SC to Luther and Bernice Love. Johnny's sons David and DeWayne passed in 1993 and in 1995 respectively. Johnny's younger brother, Joseph Love, passed in 1983, his older sister, Marcelle Curtis, passed in 2010, and his stepson, Jeremy Burch, passed in 2016.
Survivors include: his loving wife Amy of 27 years; his brother and sister in law, Terry and Judy Love of Clearwater, FL; brother and sister in law, Dan and Amy Glover of Zionsville, IN; sister, Nancy Bass of Chester, SC; stepson and wife, Donald and Kim Burch of Theodore, AL; loving grandchildren: Eva and Anna Burch of Theodore, AL; loving grandson Dylan Stratton and great granddaughter, Joanna, of Silverdale, WA.
Johnny enlisted in the United States Navy in 1965 and retired as a Master Chief Ship Serviceman in 1991. He faithfully served his country for 26 years at the following duty stations:
USS Canberra CAG-2 off Vietnam coast and in Danang, Vietnam
USS Samuel Gompers AD-37
USS Hanson DD-832
Midway Island Commissary Store Officer
USS Gridley CG-21
Recruiter at Charlotte NC
Stationed at Adak AK
USS Coral Sea CV-43
Charleston SC Commissary Store Officer
USS Wasp LHD-1
Upon retiring from the United States Navy, Johnny worked for 24 years at Shoreline, Inc.
He was a member of the Fleet Reserve Branch 60, VFW Post 40, and the American Legion Post 7.
Johnny's strength, generosity, humor and excellent culinary skills defined him. Family and friends in many states will miss his exquisite meals and ever-loving, spirited art of presentation. Johnny had a way of transferring his strength, sense of duty, honor and love of life to all he met. Johnny was a constant, loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle and dear friend. All who knew him will miss him eternally.
A Celebration of Life will be held on August 16 at 5:30 at:
Fleet Reserve Association; Branch 60; Norfolk, VA
