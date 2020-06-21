Johnny was born on February 22nd, 1949, and transitioned to his Heavenly home on June 13th, 2020. His survivors are two daughters, Selena Whiteford and Husband Jason of Norfolk, VA, and Amy Cooke and husband Bill of Norfolk,VA; two granddaughters, Giordana Boyd of Norfolk, VA, and Ashley Drew Adams of Norfolk, VA; one great granddaughter, Alana Boyd; two brothers, Kenny Boyd of Paducah KY, and Jimmie Don and his Beverly of Roscoe, IL; a lot of nieces and nephews; and a lot of special friends. He was predeceased by his mother Mary and grandmother Mamie Duncan, and two brothers, Gerald and Wayne. He honorably served the United States Navy & worked for Portsmouth Naval shipyard.



He will be Loved & missed by family and friends.



