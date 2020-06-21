Johnny Eugene Boyd
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny was born on February 22nd, 1949, and transitioned to his Heavenly home on June 13th, 2020. His survivors are two daughters, Selena Whiteford and Husband Jason of Norfolk, VA, and Amy Cooke and husband Bill of Norfolk,VA; two granddaughters, Giordana Boyd of Norfolk, VA, and Ashley Drew Adams of Norfolk, VA; one great granddaughter, Alana Boyd; two brothers, Kenny Boyd of Paducah KY, and Jimmie Don and his Beverly of Roscoe, IL; a lot of nieces and nephews; and a lot of special friends. He was predeceased by his mother Mary and grandmother Mamie Duncan, and two brothers, Gerald and Wayne. He honorably served the United States Navy & worked for Portsmouth Naval shipyard.

He will be Loved & missed by family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved