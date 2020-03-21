Home

Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Berkley, VA
Johnny Lee Majette Jr. Obituary
Johnny Lee Majette, Jr., 48, transitioned on March 16, 2020. Left to cherish his memories are his wife, La'Tricia Majette; daughters, Johnesha Majette and Brittany Kelly; son, Anthoine Nichols; grandchildren, Braxton Richey and Wynter Richey; father, Johnny Lee Majette, Sr.; mother, Mildred Majette; brother, Michael Majette; sister, Michelle (Neco) Majette; three nephews, one niece, and a host of uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 3pm - 8pm, Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
