Johnny R. Bowman, 82, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on November 24, 2020.Born in Mount Airy, NC, he was the son of the late John Mohomes and Mae Bowman. He worked in marine construction.Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia A. Bowman; son, Michael Bowman (Ginger); daughter, Sandi Bowman Modlin (Joey); two sisters, Geneva Cobbler and Dorothy Bowman; two brothers, Jessie Bowman and Red Bowman; four grandchildren, C. J. Jackson, Leslie Bowman, Tony Modlin, and Chase Bowman; and seven great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Friday, Nov. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at: