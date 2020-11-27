1/
Johnny R. Bowman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny R. Bowman, 82, of Portsmouth, VA, passed away on November 24, 2020.

Born in Mount Airy, NC, he was the son of the late John Mohomes and Mae Bowman. He worked in marine construction.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Patricia A. Bowman; son, Michael Bowman (Ginger); daughter, Sandi Bowman Modlin (Joey); two sisters, Geneva Cobbler and Dorothy Bowman; two brothers, Jessie Bowman and Red Bowman; four grandchildren, C. J. Jackson, Leslie Bowman, Tony Modlin, and Chase Bowman; and seven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Snellings Funeral Home, George Washington Hwy. Chapel on Friday, Nov. 27, from 7 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.snellingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snellings Funeral Home - George Washington Highway Chapel
1144 George Washington Highway N 
Chesapeake, VA 23323
(757) 487-1395
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 25, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved