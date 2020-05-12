Johnny Ray Duke, a Suffolk native, 74, passed away May 9th after a courageous battle with liver cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy Harcum Duke and Harvey Carr Duke and a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Duke. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Amy Jeannette; daughter, Suzanne Hyatt and grandson, Jefferson Troy Hyatt; son, Jason Duke (Chris) and granddaughters, Grace and Shelby Duke; sisters, Phyllis Duke Benton (Linwood) and Carolyn Duke Dunn; sister-in-law, Cathy Huband (Gary); nieces, Jennifer Huband, Sandi Plasters (Mike), Shelley McGinness (Pat), Allison Roth (David), and nephew, Andy Dunn (Andrea) and their families; also his dear pet, Murphy. Johnny was a graduate of Suffolk High School and a Vietnam Veteran. Many of his army buddies became lifelong friends. He retired in 2007 from Union Camp after 39 years and was a member of the Ambassadors Club of Portsmouth for over 20 years. Known for his loyalty and compassion, Johnny enjoyed fishing and tinkering in his garage. He had a great sense of humor and loved life, family, friends, and music. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date where he will receive military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Suffolk Humane Society, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 12, 2020.