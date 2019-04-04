|
Johnny R Reynolds Sr.Went into eternal rest on 4/1/2019Born 11-21-1945 Marvin & Hazel Reynolds on Nov 21 1945.Johnny worked as a longshoreman in local 970 later on he bought and sold cars which was a hobby of his along with fishing. He is survived by 4 sons Johnny Reynolds Jr. Robert Reynolds Richard Reynolds and Tommy Crist. 4 daughters ,Lorie Reynolds, Sheila Martinez (Miguel) Tina Coyle, Kayla Lewis .and sisters Joann Morgan (Charlie) Marylin Varney ( Sonny).he has 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Friday April 5, 2019 from 11am-1pm 1625 Brown Ave Norfolk Va 23504
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 4, 2019