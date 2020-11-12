Johnny Slade Riddick, Sr., 65, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020. He was born in Norfolk to the late James William Riddick Sr. and Josephine Andrews Riddick. He thrived in his 47 year career in the Electrical Field and loved his entire work family at Capital Electric, many of whom he acted as a mentor but more so as a true friend. He was a member of Knights of Pythias #66 Virginia Beach, and St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife, Ann M. Riddick; children, Johnny S. Riddick Jr. (Karen), Todd Wm. Riddick (Vanessa), Katherine "Katie" Moore (Kevin), Sheri A. Popp (James), Beau Derrick Cislo, James Wm. Riddick III (Natalie), Steven A. Vaillancourt Jr. (Ginny), Seth A. Vaillancourt (Brianna); sister, Jackie Kirkpatrick; 21 grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
The family has arranged a large church for the services and wants to allow everyone who loved John to gather in a safe way and celebrate the life of their beloved Husband, Pops and G-daddy. The church has specific guidelines in place for your safety while celebrating an amazing life. Please adhere to them for everyone's sake, so while we may want to hug you, we just can't right now.
The family is inviting friends to pay respects Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 1pm-2pm at New Life Church Deep Creek- 423 Shell Road, Chesapeake, VA. A Funeral ceremony will begin at 2pm at the church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Masks and distancing are required to attend. Those unable to attend can view the service via virtual stream. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
