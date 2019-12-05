The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
RIDDICK FUNERAL HOME
1225 NORVIEW AVE
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-9010
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wake
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
Johnny Thomas Corbett Jr. Obituary
Johnny Thomas Corbett, Jr., was called to his heavenly home on November 27, 2019.He was born in Richmond, VA to the late Mar M. Corbett and Johnny T. Corbett Sr. He was predeceased by a brother. He was a faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cynthia C. Corbett, a daughter, a granddaughter, a brother, four sisters and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A viewing will be December 6 from 2-8pm and wake from 6-7pm at Riddick Funeral Service, his homegoing service will be December 7 11am at Grace Episcopal Church, 1400 E. Brambleton Ave and burial in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 5, 2019
