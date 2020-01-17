|
Johnny W. Pettrey, 75, of Chesapeake, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Born Princeton, WV, he was the son of the late Willie Mae Presley and Paul M. Presley. Johnny retired from the Chesapeake Police Department as a Detective Sergeant, after 29 years of service. Johnny enjoyed playing cards and going to gun shows. Most of all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; a son, Johnny Ray Pettrey (Sabrina); a grandson, Kevin R. Pettrey (Lauren), and a great-grandson, Reese.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. Interment will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. At all other times, friends are welcome at the home of Johnny Ray Pettrey, 700 Woodcott Drive, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020