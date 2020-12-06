1/1
Johnny Walters Turner
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnny Walters Turner, age 76, of Knox Ct., Chesapeake, VA passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Johnny was a native of Elizabeth City, NC and had lived in Chesapeake for over forty years. Born on March 8, 1944 to John M. Turner and Mittie Elizabeth White Turner, he was the husband of Linda McDonald. Graduating from Elizabeth City High School, he completed an apprenticeship at Norfolk Shipbuilding. He then worked at Norfolk Naval Shipyard as a manager of manufacturing in the Sheet Metal Dept. until his retirement in 2001. Johnny loved to fish and hunt and was a former member of the Moonlight Hunt Club. He had a special talent for gardening and woodworking. His pride and joy were his grandson Brett and his wife Erin, and more recently his great-grandchildren Reed and Claire.

He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Linda McDonald Turner; daughter, Lori T. Thacker and husband Allen; brother, Roger Turner and wife Lois; grandson Brett and wife Erin; great-grandchildren Reed and Claire; a host of nieces and nephews; and his special pal, Bentley.

The family would like to thank Bon Secours Hospice for their exemplary care.

A graveside service will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Turner family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Twiford's Funeral Home - Elizabeth City
405 E CHURCH
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 335-4395
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved