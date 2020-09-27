1/
Jolande C.D. Spratt
Jolande C.D. Spratt, 55, from Winfield, LA., passed away September 21, 2020 at her Norfolk, VA residence. Born to the late Arvene Spratt Jr. and Sylvia (Brinson) Spratt.

She is survived by her brother Gregory Spratt Sr. and wife Charlene Spratt of Norfolk; two nephews Gregory Spratt Jr. of Suffolk, VA and Travis Spratt of Portsmouth, VA; niece Sade' Spratt of Honolulu, HI; and a host of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Keith Matthews Funeral Home.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keith Matthews Funeral Home
5665 E. Virginia Beach Blvd
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757)-459-9944
