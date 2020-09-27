Or Copy this URL to Share

Jolande C.D. Spratt, 55, from Winfield, LA., passed away September 21, 2020 at her Norfolk, VA residence. Born to the late Arvene Spratt Jr. and Sylvia (Brinson) Spratt.



She is survived by her brother Gregory Spratt Sr. and wife Charlene Spratt of Norfolk; two nephews Gregory Spratt Jr. of Suffolk, VA and Travis Spratt of Portsmouth, VA; niece Sade' Spratt of Honolulu, HI; and a host of family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Keith Matthews Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store