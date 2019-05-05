Jolene Collins Myers, age 90, passed away peacefully April 28,2019. She was born May 5, 1928, to her loving parents Myrtle and Reverend Cree Collins in South Boston, VA. She married her soul mate Julius A. Myers in December 1946 and spent the next 61 years taking care of him in every way. He preceded her in death in 2007. JoJo as she was affectionately known, was a pistol, always ready for a good time and always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was a very loyal friend and enjoyed people stopping by to chat and have a glass of wine. She loved to garden, walk on the beach, and in her later years threw herself into knitting, until her arthritis stopped her. Her love of flowers never left her, she always had her plants to lavish with tender care and attention. Jolene is survived by her brother Darrell Collins (Kathy); her daughter, Lisa Myers (Jeff); son Chuck Myers (Jody) and their three children, Katie, Luke and Anne Summer. She was especially close to her niece Jalene Brancazio (Phil) and their 3 children, Joey, Danielle, and Janna. She also relished her visits from Godson Chris Hentschel (Randy)and was always up for a visit. Dora Alton and Milena Acayan were her loving caregivers until the end.Please raise a glass and remember her spirit, she always loved a good party!A service will be held later in the year. Family and friends may sign the guest book online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Memorial donations may be made to Church of God, Lee University, Missionary Fund of Myrtle and Reverend Cree Collins. PO BOX 3450, Cleveland, TN 37320-3450. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019