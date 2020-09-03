Jon C. McGruder, 85, loving husband, father, and grandfather peacefully passed of natural causes on August 31, 2020 surrounded by family. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 63 years Leanne Francis McGruder; his son Dr. Jon Malley McGruder and his wife Cheryl, their children Jon Tucker McGruder and Dylan Malley McGruder; son in law Stephen Anthony Marilley and grandsons Aidan Doran Marilley and Grant Stephen Marilley. He was preceded in death by his daughter Leanne Doran Marilley.
Jon was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 15, 1934 to the late Carl McGruder and Bernadine Gurnette. Jon attended Lakewood High School where he starred in basketball, earning him a full scholarship to Case Western Reserve University where he continued his basketball success . Upon graduation he married his high school sweetheart Leanne Malley and they relocated to Virginia Beach as he enlisted in the US Navy where he eventually retired with the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Upon retirement from the Navy, Jon enjoyed a long and successful career in the insurance industry, working with many associates that would become lifelong friends. Jon loved sports! He loved all teams Ohio, especially his beloved Cleveland Browns. He was a diehard UVA basketball fan like his children.
Jon and his wife Leanne have resided in their family home in Alanton since 1960 and enjoyed spending time at their second home they built on the Potomac River in the early 1970s. He enjoyed golf and playing with his friends in the retired men's group at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club. Jon and Leanne enjoyed traveling extensively after his retirement and he served his community in several capacities over the years and loved coaching basketball. Always gregarious and fun loving, Jon mostly enjoyed engaging with his children, and close friends. "Big J" as the boys called him, was a second father and friend to them all. "Pop Pop" was a special grandfather and will be sorely missed by all. Jon truly lived a wonderful life!
The family will welcome friends this Friday September 4th from 5:30-7 pm at HD Oliver Funeral Home on Laskin Road. A graveside service will be held at Princess Anne Memorial Park on Great Neck Road Saturday September 5th at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jon's memory to Norfolk Academy or to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made to the family at Hdoliver.com
.