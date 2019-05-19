Jon Edwin Johnson, 61, died peacefully in his home on Monday, May 6, 2019.He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert L. Johnson and Virginia Preslar Maggs.Jon was born in Virginia Beach, spent time in Ohio and ultimately settled in Chesapeake. He was a 1976 graduate of Cox High School and retired after 37 years from NNSY in Portsmouth as a Crane Inspector. He was an avid fisherman and kayaker. He loved spending time at Cape Hatteras with his family and friends where he felt most at peace.Left to forever love him and cherish his memory is his wife, Theresa Wood Johnson; daughter, Silia Anne Johnson; and stepdaughters, Chela C. Waterfield and Kelsea A. Christensen. Also his brother, James V. Johnson; sister, Amanda L. Callahan; granddaughter, Ranae Caldara; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins are left to mourn him.A Celebration of his Life will be held on Sunday, May 26th, from 2-5 at his home at 3124 Webster Avenue, Chesapeake, VA 23325. In lieu of flowers, donations made by made to the . Cremation and Funeral Services of Tidewater is assisting the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 19, 2019