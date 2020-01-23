The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrews Funeral Home - Gloucester
7192 Main Street
Gloucester, VA 23061
(804) 693-2366
For more information about
Jon Antonick
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
Singleton United Methodist Church
5869 Ware Neck Rd
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Antonick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Gregory Antonick


1975 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Gregory Antonick Obituary
Our beloved son, Greg Antonick, lost his struggle with chronic leukemia on the evening of 1/19/2020 at his residence in Yorktown, Va. A lifelong Virginian, Greg previously resided in Virginia Beach and Richmond. He is survived by his parents, Jim and Sue Antonick of Gloucester; his brother, Todd Antonick; sister-in-law Elizabeth and nieces, Kaitlyn and Hannah all of Virginia Beach; and his cherished aunts, uncle and cousins Greg battled leukemia for eight tough years through round after round of chemotherapy. Many people were not aware of his condition as Greg would try to shield his illness and keep working whenever possible between therapy treatments. An accomplished surfer in his healthier days, Greg was always searching for the perfect curl whether on the east or west coasts and in Mexico. Greg was a die-hard Carolina Tar Heel fan since attending coach Dean Smith's basketball camps as a youngster, he also was passionate about the Washington Redskins and Atlanta Braves. Please join us for Greg's Celebration of Life service at 2:00 pm on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Singleton United Methodist Church 5869 Ware Neck Rd Gloucester, Va. 23061 (reception to follow). In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Greg's name to the American at lls.org/lls/donate or the VCU Massey Cancer Clinic at support.vcu.edu/give/Massey. Andrrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, is in charge of arrangements
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -