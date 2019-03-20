|
Jonathan Aliiloa Kalua, 68, of Norfolk, VA, passed away March 12, 2019.Born native of Koâ€™olaupoko Kaneohe Hawaii, he was the son of Solomon and Thelma Kalua.He is remembered as a musician at the nostalgic Janaf Blue Hawaii restaurant, a soulful fisherman, and a competitive golfer.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Sally Kalua; daughter, Tanya Haunani; and sons, John and Kaulana; 3 sisters, Valerie Kalua, Thelma Seeto-Mook and Faith Ka-iama a brother Chauncey Kalua; 5 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends and five other siblings preceded him in death.A memorial service will held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Please visit www.hollomon-brown.com for further information.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019