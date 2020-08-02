Jonathan Beale Grigg, 64, a beloved husband, father, brother and friend, died suddenly on July 30, 2020. He was born in Mobile, Alabama on April 28, 1956 to Mary Albertson Grigg and James Agnew Grigg . He graduated from Frederick Military Academy in 1974 and attended Old Dominion University. Jonathan is predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda Askew Grigg, his son, Nicholas Beale (Laura), his daughter Caroline Clarke (Antwon), three grandchildren; McKenzie Rose, Bronson Beale and Madeline Clarke, a brother David Grigg (Kathy Sue Grigg) and a sister Mary Neal King.
Jonathan was a loving husband, father, Paw Paw, brother and friend to many, including his lifelong friends Jeff Jennings, Russell Richardson, John Underwood and his partner in crime, Scott Wilmot. He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Norfolk, Virginia, served on the vestry and often volunteered for the soup kitchen.
Jonathan was extremely generous to all who knew him and nurtured each and every family member. He never met a stranger and always made others feel special. His sense of humor will always be remembered. One of his greatest pleasures was playing host, and sharing his famous grilling recipes. He enjoyed tending to his yard and flowers and sharing his knowledge with others. He followed the daily travels and activities of each family member with numerous phone calls daily. Being a personal chef and attending every event for his grandchildren was top priority. Brenda and Jonathan were inseparable companions.
Memorial donations may be made to ForKids, www.forkids.org
Due to COVID-19 the Funeral Service will be private and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
