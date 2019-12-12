|
Commander Jonathan Quentin Adams, USN, 47, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed quietly into the presence of his Lord and Savior Sunday, December 8, 2019, from a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Born in Memphis, Jon was a native of Morrilton, AR where he was involved in his High School's football team, Captain of Quiz Bowl, as well as a Valedictorian. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1994, began his career in Yokosuka, Japan and his love of travel began. His 25 year career took him to Mayport, FL; Gaeta, Italy; US Naval War College in Newport, RI; Stuttgart, Germany; Baghdad, Iraq; Bahrain; and ports all around the globe.
Jon loved music of all genres. He loved to sing and play his guitars and he was a master of crossword puzzles and unbeatable in Trival Pursuit. He led singing at Church and taught Bible classes but especially loved his class at Camp Idlewild in Spring Grove, VA.
Above all these things, Jon was a family man and adored his family. He is survived by his wife, Disa; children, Eric, Julie, Natalie and Ian of Virginia Beach; parents, Larry and Celeste; brother Judd; as well as his in-laws, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. He will be truly missed by numerous friends and brothers and sisters in Christ.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 14th, at Norfolk Church of Christ on Granby St, followed by a burial service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Funeral services are being provided by Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, Jon requested memorial donations be made to Camp Idlewild, c/o Norfolk Church of Christ, 5801 Granby St, Norfolk, Virginia 23505. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
"Because of the Lord's great love we are not consumed, for his compassion never fail." (Lamentations 3:22)
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 12, 2019