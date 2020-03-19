The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel

Jonathan S. Poe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan S. Poe Obituary
Jonathan S. Poe, 67, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 17, 2020.

Born in Connecticut, he was the son of the late L. E. and Leota Poe. He worked as a Dock Supervisor at Bay West Transport.

In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Pete. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Jason Poe and wife, Holly; two brothers, Larry Poe and wife, Terese, and Marty Poe and wife, Sue Bell; two grandsons, Owen and Charlie; and a sister-in-law, Boo Poe.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, March 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -