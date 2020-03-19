|
|
Jonathan S. Poe, 67, of Norfolk, VA, passed away on March 17, 2020.
Born in Connecticut, he was the son of the late L. E. and Leota Poe. He worked as a Dock Supervisor at Bay West Transport.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by two brothers, Paul and Pete. Left to cherish his memories are his son, Jason Poe and wife, Holly; two brothers, Larry Poe and wife, Terese, and Marty Poe and wife, Sue Bell; two grandsons, Owen and Charlie; and a sister-in-law, Boo Poe.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Saturday, March 21, from 4 to 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2020