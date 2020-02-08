The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Cason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Trevor Cason


1993 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Trevor Cason Obituary
Jonathan Trevor Cason, 26, of Chesapeake, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

Born February 18, 1993 in Norfolk, VA, Jonathan is survived by his parents, George Alex and Glenna Hamner Cason, and brothers Zachary and Joshua.

Jon had a vivacious spirit and a very generous heart. He touched the lives of everyone he met. His many friends knew they could call on him at any time to lend a helping hand. His absence will be deeply felt by all that knew him.

A Celebration of his life was held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. The viewing and visitation were held prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, Jonathan's family requests that, in his honor, you pay it forward to help a friend in need. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -