|
|
Jonathan Trevor Cason, 26, of Chesapeake, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Born February 18, 1993 in Norfolk, VA, Jonathan is survived by his parents, George Alex and Glenna Hamner Cason, and brothers Zachary and Joshua.
Jon had a vivacious spirit and a very generous heart. He touched the lives of everyone he met. His many friends knew they could call on him at any time to lend a helping hand. His absence will be deeply felt by all that knew him.
A Celebration of his life was held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake. The viewing and visitation were held prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Jonathan's family requests that, in his honor, you pay it forward to help a friend in need. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 8, 2020