|
|
Jonathan Wade, Sr. passed away September 8, 2019. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Waymond Wade, Sr. and Barbara Wade. Left to cherish his memory are his former wife Yvonne, son, Jonathan Wade, Jr., and 4 brothers, Waymond (Gloria), Bernard (Kim), Marvin and Anthony Wade, 2 sisters-in law 4 granddaughters,1 great grandson, 1 daughter-in-law, 1 aunt and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Funeral Service will be held at First Church of Christ Holiness, 862 E. Princess Anne Road, 11a.m. Monday, September 16,2019. The interment will follow at Forest Lawn. Arrangements are under the care of Keith Matthews Funeral Home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 15, 2019