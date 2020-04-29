The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
1926 HIGH ST
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 397-2391
For more information about
Jonathon Miklos
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathon Miklos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathon Edward Miklos


1980 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathon Edward Miklos Obituary
Jonathon "Jono" Edward Miklos, 39, passed away April 23, 2020. He was born in Orlando, Florida to James and Lori Miklos.

Jono graduated from Tallwood High School in 1999. He worked as a systems analyst for several years in both Virginia and Florida. He was highly involved in soccer from his early years and was a devoted Manchester United supporter. He was also an active supporter of the Orlando City MLS team & a proud founding member of the Iron Lion Firm, the team's supporter club. The only thing he loved more than soccer was his daughter, McKenna. She was the light of his life and he loved her dearly. Jono was a good man with a huge heart and many friends.

Jono is predeceased by his father, Jim. He is survived by his mother, Lori; his daughter, McKenna; sisters Sarah Smith (Mike), Katie, Molly, and Sophie; nieces and nephew Moira, Connor, Shelby, and Maddy; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 1, at St. Benedict's Parish in Chesapeake. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of B.W. FOSTER FUNERAL HOME - PORTSMOUTH
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -