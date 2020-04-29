|
|
Jonathon "Jono" Edward Miklos, 39, passed away April 23, 2020. He was born in Orlando, Florida to James and Lori Miklos.
Jono graduated from Tallwood High School in 1999. He worked as a systems analyst for several years in both Virginia and Florida. He was highly involved in soccer from his early years and was a devoted Manchester United supporter. He was also an active supporter of the Orlando City MLS team & a proud founding member of the Iron Lion Firm, the team's supporter club. The only thing he loved more than soccer was his daughter, McKenna. She was the light of his life and he loved her dearly. Jono was a good man with a huge heart and many friends.
Jono is predeceased by his father, Jim. He is survived by his mother, Lori; his daughter, McKenna; sisters Sarah Smith (Mike), Katie, Molly, and Sophie; nieces and nephew Moira, Connor, Shelby, and Maddy; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A private Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 1, at St. Benedict's Parish in Chesapeake. Condolences may be registered at BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020