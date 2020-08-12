Jonathon Kirby DeBarge, 30, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 6, 2020.
Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was a son, brother, and father. Left to cherish his memory: his parents, William Reginald DeBarge and Donna-Lee Barrett DeBarge; two children, Jayden Farmerie-DeBarge and Jordyn Farmerie-DeBarge; a brother, Jacob J. DeBarge; and grandparents, Denise Malec, Carolyn Cote and her husband, Ernest, and Linda Barrett.
A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the twins' college fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
