Jonathon Kirby DeBarge
Jonathon Kirby DeBarge, 30, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on August 6, 2020.

Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was a son, brother, and father. Left to cherish his memory: his parents, William Reginald DeBarge and Donna-Lee Barrett DeBarge; two children, Jayden Farmerie-DeBarge and Jordyn Farmerie-DeBarge; a brother, Jacob J. DeBarge; and grandparents, Denise Malec, Carolyn Cote and her husband, Ernest, and Linda Barrett.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the twins' college fund. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
August 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
