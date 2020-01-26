The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM
Spring Branch Community Church
1500 N. Great Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Christ Church Cemetery
Saluda, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jordan Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jordan Blackburn Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jordan Blackburn Mills Obituary
Jordan Blackburn Mills, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2020 in St. John, USVI. He was a resident of Charleston, SC, and a native of Virginia Beach. He was the beloved son of Susan Nye Mills and the late George Marchant Mills. Also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gail and Norman Duberstein, and paternal grandparents, Virginia and Rufus Mills.

Also left to cherish his memory is his wife, Morgan Marie Vance Mills, his daughter, Campbell Marchant Mills, his sister, Darby (Ken) Young, his nephews, Ryder Marchant and George Carter, his mother and father in law, Tina and Rucker Vance, and was loved by many.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday January 30, 2020 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday January 31, 2020 in Spring Branch Community Church, 1500 N. Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. Burial will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday Feb 1, 2020 in Christ Church Cemetery in Saluda, VA. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jordan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -