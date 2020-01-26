|
Jordan Blackburn Mills, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2020 in St. John, USVI. He was a resident of Charleston, SC, and a native of Virginia Beach. He was the beloved son of Susan Nye Mills and the late George Marchant Mills. Also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Gail and Norman Duberstein, and paternal grandparents, Virginia and Rufus Mills.
Also left to cherish his memory is his wife, Morgan Marie Vance Mills, his daughter, Campbell Marchant Mills, his sister, Darby (Ken) Young, his nephews, Ryder Marchant and George Carter, his mother and father in law, Tina and Rucker Vance, and was loved by many.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 PM on Thursday January 30, 2020 in H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel in Virginia Beach. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday January 31, 2020 in Spring Branch Community Church, 1500 N. Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA. Burial will take place at 2:00 PM on Saturday Feb 1, 2020 in Christ Church Cemetery in Saluda, VA. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020