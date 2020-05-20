It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Jordan Kane Andrews. Jordan passed on May 15, 2020 at the tender age of 24. He was born on February 18, 1996 and graduated from Grassfield High School in 2014. Jordan loved to work with his hands and had his dream job as a welder which highlighted his artistic talents. He is predeceased by his paternal grandfather, John Andrews; maternal great grandparents, Arthur and Margaret Cosnahan; paternal great grandmother, Jeanette Kane; great grandparents, Bettie and Roland James and his cousin, Tyler Kane Andrews.
Jordan is survived by his mother, Jennifer Andrews; father, Wally Andrews; brother, Jake Andrews; maternal grandparents, Don and Alice James; paternal grandmother, Gaile Andrews and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Jennifer Andrews P.O. Box 16226 Chesapeake, VA. 23328. To leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com.
Jordan is survived by his mother, Jennifer Andrews; father, Wally Andrews; brother, Jake Andrews; maternal grandparents, Don and Alice James; paternal grandmother, Gaile Andrews and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations can be made to Jennifer Andrews P.O. Box 16226 Chesapeake, VA. 23328. To leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.