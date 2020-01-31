The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Meredith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Luis Meredith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Luis Meredith Obituary
Jose Luis Meredith, 63, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020.

Jose was born in Spain and resided in the United States for most of his life. He enjoyed the theatre and traveling and was always laughing and had a great sense of humor.

Survivors include his husband Keith Schaffer, his mother Carmen Galan Zullinger, an aunt Rafaela Galan Olive, cousins Brenda Williams, Tommy Groves and wife Maureen, Cecilia Ephraim and husband Mike.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home.

Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -