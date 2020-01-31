|
Jose Luis Meredith, 63, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020.
Jose was born in Spain and resided in the United States for most of his life. He enjoyed the theatre and traveling and was always laughing and had a great sense of humor.
Survivors include his husband Keith Schaffer, his mother Carmen Galan Zullinger, an aunt Rafaela Galan Olive, cousins Brenda Williams, Tommy Groves and wife Maureen, Cecilia Ephraim and husband Mike.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home.
Friends may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 31, 2020