Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Jose Ordonez Solano

Jose Ordonez Solano Obituary
Jose Ordonez Solano, 59, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 17, 2019.

Born in the Philippines, he was the son of the late Manuel and Ester Solano. He was an Operations Manager at Preferred Freezer.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Vickie Lynn Solano, together for 24 years; grandchild, Trystan Taylor Willis; brothers, Miguel Solano, Eduardo Solano (wife, Victoria Solano), and Augusto Solano (wife, Delissa Solano); sisters, Maria Louisa Gunther in Germany, Maria Teresa Solano, and Maria Cristina Solano; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. The Celebration of Life will follow in the funeral home chapel at 6 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 20, 2019
